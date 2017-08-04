Central Ohio woman arrested for husband’s April murder

MARION, OH (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff says a 63-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her husband.

The body of 68-year-old John Stricklin was found on a neighbor’s porch in April.

Barbara Stricklin was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated murder and is in custody at the Multi-County Correctional Center.

At the time, officials said, the couple was in the process of divorcing. The couple has a history of domestic violence, with John being arrested for domestic violence in 2016.