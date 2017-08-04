Defense attorneys withdraw competency evaluation request for Niles teen

The Niles teenager who's being tried as an adult for the beating death of his elderly neighbor in March of 2014 was back in a Trumbull County courtroom on Wednesday.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles teen accused of killing his elderly neighbor was back in court Friday morning, where his attorneys withdrew their request for a competency evaluation.

Jacob LaRosa has been in custody since 2015, accused of beating 94-year-old Marie Belcastro to death in her home in Niles.

LaRosa is competent to stand trial for murder.

A pre-trial is set for Sept. 22, with the trial set for February of next year, where he will be tried as an adult.

LaRosa was 15 years old at the time. He’s charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and attempted rape.

