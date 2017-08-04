Diapers among items included in Ohio tax-free weekend

COLUMBUS (WKBN/WCMH) — Several items are on the list as being tax-free in Ohio this weekend, including both cloth and disposable diapers — for children and adults.
The sales tax holiday started at 12 a.m. Friday and goes through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Any clothing priced $75 or less is tax-exempt. The following clothing items will be tax-free this weekend, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation website:
- Shirts
- Blouses
- Sweaters
- Pants
- Shorts
- Skirts
- Dresses
- Uniforms (athletic and nonathletic)
- Shoes and shoe laces
- Insoles for shoes
- Sneakers
- Sandals
- Boots
- Overshoes
- Slippers
- Steel-toed shoes
- Underwear
- Socks and stockings
- Hosiery
- Pantyhose
- Footlets
- Coats and jackets
- Rainwear
- Gloves and mittens for general use
- Hats and caps
- Ear muffs
- Belts and suspenders
- Neckties
- Scarves
- Aprons (household and shop)
- Lab coats
- Athletic supporters
- Bathing suits and caps
- Beach capes and coats
- Costumes
- Baby receiving blankets
- Diapers (children and adult, including disposable diapers)
- Rubber pants
- Garters and garter belts
- Girdles
- Formal wear
- Wedding apparel
School supplies and instructional material priced at $20 or less are tax-exempt:
- Binders
- Bookbags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Blackboard chalk
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders (expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila)
- Glue, paste, and paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Index card boxes
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Paper
- Loose-leaf ruled notebook paper
- Copy paper
- Graph paper
- Tracing paper
- Manila paper
- Colored paper
- Poster board
- Construction paper
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
- Reference books
- Reference maps and globes
- Textbooks
- Workbooks
Items used in a trade or business are not tax-exempt.
With those deals, Dillard’s at the Southern Park Mall always gets more customers during the tax-free weekend.
“Maybe a couple thousand. It’s a busy weekend for us, which is great,” said Manager Michelle Fraelich.
It’s also great for those who haven’t started school shopping yet.
“Parents can save a ton of money on tax. I think the tax rate over here is…seven and a half percent. That’s a lot of savings for them,” Fraelich said.
According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in grades K-12 plan to spend an average $673.57 on apparel and accessories, electronics, shoes, and school supplies.
Ohio households saved $2.4 million last year from this sales tax holiday and the National Retail Federation expects a 10 percent increase this year.
For more Frequently Asked Questions about Ohio’s sales tax holiday, visit the Department of Taxation’s website.