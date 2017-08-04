Girard Fire Department receives more than $400,000 grant

FEMA awarded the money through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants program

Girard Fire Department

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) –  The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $428,572 to the Girard Fire Department for vehicle acquisition.

FEMA awarded the money through the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program. The program supports fire departments across the country to ensure the safety of both first-responders and the public. More information about AFG can be found on its website.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown made the announcement Friday.

“Ohio firefighters and first-responders work every day to protect our families,” Brown said. “We must support our first-responder organizations so that communities like Girard have the resources to shield families and homes from fire hazards.”

FEMA is an agency under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

