Gladys Schumacher Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Gladys Schumacher, 92, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017 at Humility House in Austintown.

Gladys was born in Winchester, Kentucky on July 24, 1925 to Henry & Martha (Hollearn) Martin.

During WWII, Gladys worked for the United States Department of the Navy as a secretary.

On February 15, 1947 she was united in marriage to William E. Schumacher, Sr. who preceded her in death in 2005.

Gladys was a woman of faith and embraced her Southern Baptist roots. She was a fabulous baker and sold her cookies and cakes locally for many years. Always a devoted mother, she continued to be her son Wesley’s caregiver after his health required constant care.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Brookfield, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Gladys is survived by her children; Doris Schumacher, Edward (Michelle) Schumacher, Jr., Martin Schumacher, Kevin (Darlene) Schumacher, David (Cheryl) Schumacher, Wesley Schumacher, Craig (Lisa) Schumacher and Paul (Lisa) Schumacher; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband she was preceded in death by 7 sisters and 2 brothers.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



