Jacob Wagner Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Jacob Wagner, 93, of Hermitage passed away at 6:57 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Health System.

Mr. Wagner was born May 22, 1924, in Krndia, Yugoslavia, a son of Jacob and Theresia (Rotanbicher) Wagner.

He moved to Austria during WW II for ten years where he married his wife, the former Elizabeth Richter on April 18, 1949.

Jacob immigrated to the United States in 1952 with his wife and son and settled in Farrell before moving to Hermitage in 1966.

He retired in 1984 from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant where he was employed for 32 years.

Jacob was an active member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon, where he served on parish council for 15 years and was an usher. He was also a member of the men’s singing group at the Maennerchor Club in Sharon during the 1970’s.

Jacob enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching any type of sports, especially soccer and took great pride in his yard work. He was also an all around handyman.

Surviving is his wife, Elizabeth Wagner, at home; a son, Otto Wagner and his wife Yenza, in China; a daughter, Monica Hanrahan and her husband James of West Middlesex; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Costello and her husband Mike of Marietta, Georgia; Kristopher Hanrahan and his wife Jenna of Pittsburgh and Bryan Hanrahan, also of Pittsburgh; two great-grandchildren, Will and Nora Costello; a stepgranddaughter, Jennifer Kollar and her husband Jeff and their daughter Breah, Sharon and nieces and nephews.

Jacob was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph and Frank Wagner; a sister, Barbara Sarka; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Wagner and a brother-in-law, Stephan Sarka.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 7, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2017, in St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon, with Reverend Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will take place at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



