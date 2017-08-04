Jason Aubry

Jason Aubry joined WKBN as a Multi-media Journalist in May of 2017.

This award winning journalist has spent ten years in the industry uncovering the truth and giving voice to the voiceless.

Jason began his career in Casper, Wyoming at KTWO in February 2007. He spent the next decade serving people in Colorado Springs, CO; South Bend, IN; St. Louis, MO; and Atlanta, GA.

He is excited to return to the Midwest to tell the stories of the good people of the Greater Columbus Area.

Jasonís passion for journalism, for holding the powerful accountable and being an advocate for the powerless; fuels his daily drive.

He has been recognized by his peers for his work in Wyoming and Indiana, individually and as a member of a team.

Jason grew up in the Metropolitan Detroit area, is a fan of hockey, baseball, and robotics. He also enjoys spending time at the park with his wife and two dogs Wall-e and M-O.

OHIO STATEHOUSE ACCOUNTS

https://facebook.com/OhioStatehouseNewsroom/

