Jeanne Birmingham Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Shirley “Jeanne” (Veon) Birmingham, a lifelong resident of the East Palestine area, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 4, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Boardman.

She was born in East Palestine, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Leona Bishop Veon.

She was well loved, had a great sense of humor and a friend to all. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Jeanne is survived by her husband of 27 years, Brian Birmingham; son, David Jessop of Columbiana; daughter, Teresa (Tom) Sprowls of East Palestine; brother, Rich (Melanie) Veon of East Palestine; sister, Sally (Gary) Winterburn of Fredericktown; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lori Baughman; two brothers and four sisters.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 8 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8 at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.



