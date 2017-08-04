John Phillip Knapick Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Monday, August 7 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for John P. Knapick, 72, who passed away on Friday, August 4, 2017 after a year-long courageous battle with a rare form of lymphoma cancer (T cells).

John Phillip was born September 30, 1944 at the then Northside Hospital in Youngstown. He was the son of Campbell Memorial’s legendary coach Johnny Knapick and his wife, Sarah Crino Knapick.

John Phillip was a life-long resident of Campbell and retired as a Captain of the City of Campbell Fire Department in 1992.

He was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, where he proudly played football for his dad as a thrilling running back. He also had the distinction of playing on the Ohio State Championship Campbell Little League Team in 1957.

John Phillip was a member of the National Guard’s 437th M.P. Battalion SWAT Team and was assigned to Cleveland’s unrest in the Huff district in 1968.

John will be deeply missed for his energetic personality by all who knew him and recognized for his love of sports, nature and skill as an avid hunter, fisherman and boatsman.

John Phillip leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Sally Knapick Winsen; his Godson, Tyler Shick; his dear friend, Shelby Perry and many cousins, including Drs. Jude and Ann Crino.

John was grateful for his medical care at the Cleveland Clinic with additional treatment under Dr. Sudershan Garg, Drs. Russell Morrison and Patsy Buccino, along with the excellent staff at Greenbriar and Hospice of the Valley. He was also most appreciative for the many acts of kindness and concern of Jimmy and Rosalie Kindinis.

The Knapick family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, August 6 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

