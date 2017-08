CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Ohio, a woman from Lima was indicted for¬†having a large amount of carfentanil.

Nancy Garza, 32, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The indictment states that on July 20 Garza had more than 52 grams of carfentanil.

Click here to read the U.S. Department of Justice’s press release.