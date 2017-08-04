Marietta Louise (Colello) Carlozzi Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church, with Reverend Michael Swierz officiating, for Marietta Louise (Colello) Carlozzi, 84, who passed away peacefully on Friday, August 4, 2017, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.

Marietta was born January 14, 1933, in New Castle, the daughter of Vito and Gertrude Veri Colello.

She lived on Whipple Avenue in Campbell for 52 years, before moving to Poland the last six years.

She was a 1950 graduate of New Castle High School and also attended Dr. Brown’s School for medical technicians in Columbus.

Marietta worked as a medical lab technician for 19 years at Bel-Park Medical Lab in Youngstown.

She was a lifelong member of St. Lucy Catholic Church of Campbell and recently joined St. Charles Parish in Boardman.

She was an active parishioner of St. Lucy Church, serving as a volunteer in the kitchen and as a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague and the Altar and Rosary Society.

Marietta also participated in the Ohio Reads Program of the Campbell City Schools.

For the last 28 years, her life revolved around her five grandchildren, that to today, she still calls her “little babies”.

Marietta enjoyed cooking for her family, especially the traditional Italian Christmas Eve dinner.

She was an avid reader of spy and mystery novels and was obsessed with words with friends.

Marietta will be deeply missed by her husband, Matthew A. Carlozzi, Sr., whom she married May 22, 1958, at St. Vitus Church in New Castle; her children, Matthew A. Carlozzi, Jr., of Canfield, Mark (Joyce) Carlozzi of Poland, Michael Carlozzi, also of Poland and Mary Beth Carlozzi of Boston and her “little babies”, Matthew A. Carlozzi, III and Daniel Carlozzi of Columbus, Mark Carlozzi, Jr. of Allentown, Pennsylvnaia, Lauren Carlozzi of Columbus and Patrick Carlozzi of Poland and her sister, Mary Lou Malinowski of New Castle.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Colello and her sister, Margaret Micaletti.

The Carlozzi family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, August 7, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to First Book, a charity giving the gift of reading to children in need. Visit FirstBook.org to send a donation in Marietta’s honor.

