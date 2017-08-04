Nationwide police cruiser carbon monoxide issues not seen locally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ford police SUVs are under the microscope right now as allegations of carbon monoxide poisoning in recent Explorer models continue to grow. But are local police departments seeing these issues?

Law enforcement departments across the country have claimed that their officers are getting sick in the cars and tests for carbon monoxide came up positive.

Although some police departments across the country have had trouble with their Ford Explorers, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said their cars are working just fine.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office has approximately 20 Ford Explorers in their fleet. It said so far, it hasn’t had any carbon monoxide problems with those cars.

The sheriff’s department reached out to the Buckeye Sheriff’s Association, which said it has no recorded complaints of carbon monoxide issues in Ohio sheriff’s cars.

So right now, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department doesn’t feel the need to take any action.

“If more information starts coming in substantiating these allegations, then we would probably look to get carbon monoxide detectors for the inside of the vehicles but at this point, there is no reason at all to make a move like that,” Sheriff Jerry Greene said.

The Mahoning County Vehicle Maintenance Office has been working on the cars from the sheriff’s department for several decades.

Ron Weimer, the lead mechanic, said the cars are meticulously inspected from top to bottom and that mechanics haven’t found anything in the cars that would suggest a carbon monoxide issue.

Weimer said while he can’t speak to the problems some departments are seeing, he guesses they could possibly stem from how the car is outfitted for police work.

“It’s a carbon monoxide that’s usually coming in through a seam, seal, or possibly a bad weld or something of that nature.”

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said deputies do frequently keep the windows down in their car when riding in it, which avoids any air circulation issues.

Weimer said if there were to be any problems, the Ford dealerships they work with would handle those issues immediately. He said the dealerships are very responsive and forthcoming about any problems the cars may have.

