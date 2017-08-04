Neighbors frantically call 911 following deadly Warren crash, shooting

Police said Thursday night that two victims died and one was seriously injured during a shooting and car into house crash in Warren

By Published: Updated:
Police on scene of shooting and crash at Southern Boulevard and Solar Street in Warren


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – When a car crashed into a house and shots were fired in Warren Thursday night, it created quite a scene for neighbors near the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Solar Street.

One woman said the car crashed into the house first. She said they were watching TV when they heard a loud “boom” and ran outside.

When three neighbors went over to help with the crash, she said they heard gunshots coming from inside the car and ran away.

WKBN 27 First News crews on the scene said, at one point, there were about 200 people standing around.

Police said Thursday night that two victims — a male and female — died at the scene.

Another male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

All three were between the ages of 18 and 20.


.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s