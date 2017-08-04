Pennsylvania Turnpike’s toll amnesty ending

Motorists who owe the Pennsylvania Turnpike back tolls and fees have several hours to pay up or risk having their registrations suspended

Pennsylvania Turnpike Generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Motorists who owe the Pennsylvania Turnpike back tolls and fees have several hours to pay up or risk having their registrations suspended.

A partial toll amnesty program ends at 7 p.m. Friday.

The turnpike commission says 10,611 violators owe more than $17 million. The agency resolved nearly 20,000 violation notices totaling $1.1 million during the first three weeks of the amnesty period, which began July 5.

Toll bills and violations newer than 60 days can be settled by paying the outstanding toll amount in full and other fees will be forgiven. Violations older than 60 days may be paid in full with a portion of the outstanding fees forgiven.

Violators can pay their tolls by calling 877-736-6727.

