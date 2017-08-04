Police: Employee shoots co-worker during fight at Tenn. Burger King

Authorities were called to the restaurant off Port Royal Road near Saturn Parkway in Spring Hill, Tennessee Thursday night

WKRN Staff Published: Updated:
Shooting at Tennessee Burger King
Courtesy: WKRN

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Tennessee say two employees of a Burger King got into an argument, leading one to shoot another Thursday night.

Authorities were called to the restaurant off Port Royal Road near Saturn Parkway in Spring Hill, Tennessee just after 8 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An update on the victim’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

The suspect, another employee, was taken into custody. He has since been identified as 19-year-old Antares Heller.Antares Heller, Tennessee Burger King shooting

Heller was charged with attempted criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.

Police said there had been disciplinary issues with one of the employees but details on what those issues are weren’t known.

Burger King was fully staffed at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

