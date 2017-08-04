Police looking for man accused of deviant sex act with teen at Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in West Mifflin are still trying to find a man accused of a lewd act near a teenage girl at Kennywood.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday, asking the public for help identifying the man.

According to KDKA in Pittsburgh, The 13-year-old said she was standing in line with her girlfriend, who is 12, when a man behind the girls started getting closer to the 13-year-old when she felt something warn on her leg. When she turned and looked, she said the man’s “private part” was out. The girl said she screamed at the man to get away from her and the man said, “Sorry, I have a problem.”

Police have surveillance video of the suspect.

The girls went to park security and West Mifflin police were called.

Police have the surveillance images and the man’s DNA, but are still working to identify him.

Anyone who is able to identify this male should contact West Mifflin Police at 412-461-0600, call 911 or submit information to the West Mifflin Police tip page here: West MifflinPolice.