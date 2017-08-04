‘Popo’ Salinas set for national spotlight fight in Vegas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley fighter Alejandro “Popo” Salinas will step into the national spotlight in September, as he will co-main event a card on FS1 at the Cannery Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas.

The fight is scheduled for Tuesday, September 26. Salinas will fight Duarn Vue, who has a 12-0-2 professional record.

“This kid is used to backing everyone up,” Jack Loew, Salinas’ trainer, said. “So what is going to happen to him when he gets hit by someone like Popo? What happens if he has to back up? Can he change his game plan?

“You watch film on him, he has fought forward the whole time. So our plan is to out-bully the bully and push him around and see how he likes that.”

The bout will be Salinas’ third outside of Ohio, as he holds an 8-1 overall record with eight knockouts. His lone loss came against Oscar Duarte in California in 2015.

“I am going to fight,” Salinas said. “I wanted someone who had a good record — that is what I wanted.

“I wanted someone better. I want to impress Fox Sports, so they can see what the fuss about this Popo Salinas is. I want to prove to them what I am all about. I am going to go over there — if I knock him out, I knock him out, but I am going to give everybody a good show.”