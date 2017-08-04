Reward available for information to catch armed Liberty bank robber

Related Coverage Liberty police searching for man who robbed bank at gunpoint

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation into a bank robbery in Liberty Township almost two weeks ago now involves the FBI and a reward has been posted.

Liberty police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for robbing the Home Savings on Belmont Avenue on July 22.

Reward money is available for information leading to the identity and prosecution of the person responsible. Tips can be called in to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force at 330-333-1847. You can remain anonymous.

The robber went up to the teller with a silver handgun.

He is described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, about 5’9″ tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a red, white, and black striped hat and a tan vest.



