AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parts of Austintown and Youngstown are under a boil alert Friday due to a power outage.

The Youngstown Water Department said there is low water pressure affecting customers on the east side of Austintown and west side of Youngstown.

Those living within the boundaries east of Raccoon Road, north of New Road, and west of Belle Vista Avenue are affected.

Affected customers should boil their water for at least one minute before consuming.