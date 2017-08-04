Steelers extend coach Mike Tomlin’s contract through 2020

Tomlin called his 10 seasons an "amazing experience".

In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin yells instructions from the sideline during an NFL football game between the Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers in Pittsburgh. The Steelers converted a pair of 2-pointers early in last Sunday’s 43-18 win, decisions based more on momentum and matchups than whatever the precious sheet that has served as the Bible on when to go for it since the option was introduced in the NFL in 1994 said. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Mike Tomlin’s strong first decade with the Pittsburgh Steelers has earned the coach the chance to work well into a second decade with the organization.

Tomlin and the team have agreed to an extension that will keep the 45-year-old in Pittsburgh through the 2020 season.

Tomlin is 103-57 in 10 years with the Steelers, who have captured one Super Bowl, been to another and earned five AFC North titles during his tenure. He is one of eight coaches to win 100 games in their first 10 seasons.

Steelers President Art Rooney said Tomlin “continues to prove he is one of the top head coaches in the National Football League.” Pittsburgh went 11-5 in 2016 before falling to New England in the AFC championship game.

Tomlin called his 10 seasons an “amazing experience,” adding his focus is on helping the franchise win a seventh Super Bowl.

