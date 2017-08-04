Stephen J. Baksa Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Byus officiating for Stephen J. Baksa, 97, who died Friday afternoon, August 4, 2017, at residence.

He was born July 21, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Charles and Julia (Baksa) Baksa and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Baksa worked for Wean United as an assembler for 21 years, retiring in 1983.

He enjoyed ice skating, cooking, organic gardening and was a specialist in making homemade pizza.

His wife, Viola “Vi” Tiihonen, whom he married May 17, 1947, died May 28, 2012.

Steve will be sadly missed by his daughter, Stephanie Stearns.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one sister, Mary Tovarnak.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, one hour prior to the services from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Arrangements handled by Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.



