Storm Team 27: A cooler weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A cooler weekend on the way with highs in the low 70’s Saturday and upper 70’s Sunday. Not as humid!

FORECAST

Saturday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)

High: 73

Saturday night: Scattered clouds.

Low: 54

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day.

High: 78

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 75 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (20%)

High: 77 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 79 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 59