Storm Team 27: Showers and storms ending early tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Showers and thunderstorms will end early tonight. Better weather expected overnight. Lows will slip into the middle 50’s.
A cooler weekend on the way with highs in the low 70’s Saturday and upper 70’s Sunday. Not as humid!
FORECAST
Tonight: Turning cooler. Showers or thunderstorms ending early.
Low: 55
Saturday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 73
Saturday night: Scattered clouds.
Low: 54
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day.
High: 78
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 75 Low: 60
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 58
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 57
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 60
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 59
.