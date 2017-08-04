Storm Team 27: Showers and storms ending early tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Showers and thunderstorms will end early tonight. Better weather expected overnight.  Lows will slip into the middle 50’s.

A cooler weekend on the way with highs in the low 70’s Saturday and upper 70’s Sunday.  Not as humid!

FORECAST

Tonight: Turning cooler. Showers or thunderstorms ending early.
Low: 55

Saturday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 73

Saturday night: Scattered clouds.
Low: 54

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day.
High: 78

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 75 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 59

