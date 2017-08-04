Storm Team 27: Storms expected Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For your forecast we are tracking showers and storms pushing into the valley early afternoon. There is a chance that a few of those storms could be strong to severe. The best chance for the stronger storms will be during the evening commute.
A cold front will pass through this evening and then expect cooler and drier air for this weekend. Highs only in the low to mid 70s.
FORECAST
Friday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong or severe. (90%)
High: 83
Tonight: Turning cooler. Showers or thunderstorms early. Some may be strong. (80%)
Low: 55
Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 73
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 55
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 76 Low: 58
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 75 Low: 60
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 55
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 58
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 58
