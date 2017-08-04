Storm Team 27: Storms expected Friday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For your forecast we are tracking showers and storms pushing into the valley early afternoon. There is a chance that a few of those storms could be strong to severe. The best chance for the stronger storms will be during the evening commute.

A cold front will pass through this evening and then expect cooler and drier air for this weekend. Highs only in the low to mid 70s.

FORECAST

Friday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely into the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong or severe. (90%)
High: 83

Tonight: Turning cooler. Showers or thunderstorms early. Some may be strong. (80%)
Low: 55

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 73

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 76 Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 75 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 55

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 58

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 58

