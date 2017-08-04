“Tough as nails”: QB O’Horo leads Boardman offense

Related Coverage Boardman looks to bounce back in 2017 behind their QB O’Horo

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN ) The success of Boardman football this year rides heavily on the shoulders of junior QB Michael O’Horo.

“Great kid of character,” said Boardman head coach Joe Ignazio. “He’s athletic, he’s tough as nails, he’s got a wrestling background.”

O’Horo racked up over 1,200 yards last season with 10 touchdowns, but it’s his intangibles that truly set him apart.

“The kid’s work ethic is probably better than I’ve seen for quite some time,” said Ignazio. “It carries over to the football field and our kids see that. They know that when they get on the field with him, he’s going to demand their best and specifically they better be mentally tough and ready to compete.”

O’Horo is entering his third season as a starting quarterback. He started as a freshman at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, before transferring to Boardman. O’Horo attended all kinds of college QB camps this summer, which has made a big-time difference.

“Getting faster then just focusing on my accuracy, my arm strength, power,” said O’Horo. “Then just learning the mental things about reading a defense and knowing where to go with the ball.”

The Spartans are running a hurry-up, no-huddle spread offense this year, which fits perfectly into O’Horo’s skill set. Plus, he’s got all kinds of weapons around him, including senior playmaker Michael Melewski on the outside.

“Mike sets the tone, we all set the tone,” said Melewski. “We’re all a lot of hard-nosed kids who just work hard and we play hard and just let our game you know talk for itself.”

“I’m pretty confident with [O’Horo] back there,” said senior lineman Bob Toth. “All offseason, he’s been a pretty good leader and he makes us feel a little bit more comfortable blocking for him.”

“We’re just going to go out every game, a 100%, physical and I don’t think anyone is really going to be expecting that from us,” said O’Horo. “We’re going to really surprise some people this year.”