Toyota, Mazda plan partnership to build $1.6 billion US plant

President Donald Trump had criticized Toyota for taking auto production and jobs to Mexico

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2013 file photo, the emblem of a Toyota car shines at Toyota Motor Corp.'s showroom Toyota Mega Web in Tokyo. Toyota remained the top-selling automaker for a second year in a row, beating U.S. rival General Motors by some 270,000 vehicles in 2013, and set an ambitious target to sell more than 10 million vehicles in 2014. That would mark a milestone as no automaker has ever topped annual worldwide sales of 10 million. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)
TOKYO (AP) – Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. said Friday they plan to spend $1.6 billion to set up a joint-venture auto manufacturing plant in the U.S. – a move that will create up to 4,000 jobs.

The Japanese automakers said in a statement Friday that the facility would be operational by 2021, but did not specify where it would be built.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of about 300,000 vehicles, and will produce Toyota Corollas for the North American market. Mazda will make cross-over models there that it plans to introduce to that market, both sides said.

The companies will split the cost for the plant equally.

Toyota said that it changed its plan to make Corollas at a plant in Mexico, now under construction, and instead will produce Tacoma pickups there.

President Donald Trump had criticized Toyota for taking auto production and jobs to Mexico.

