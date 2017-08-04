Valley softball stars shine on national stage

Softball Nationals
Champion's Allison Smith, Lakeview's Cait Kelm, Fitch's Lainie Simons and McDonald's Megan Ward are playing in the USA Softball Girl's Class A 16U 2017 National Championship in Normal, Illinois.

NORMAL, ILL (WKBN)-Four of the Valley’s best young softball players from this past season are excelling on the national stage this week at the USA Softball Girl’s Class A 16U 2017 National Championship in Normal, Illinois.

Champion’s Allison Smith and Austintown Fitch’s Lainie Simons are playing for the Lady Lasers-Green out of Columbus while Lakeview’s Cait Kelm and McDonald’s Megan Ward play for the Cincy Static. Both teams are undefeated and are playing in the winner’s bracket.

The field for the tournament started with 116 teams and is now down to the final 16.

Championship games are scheduled for Sunday.

Smith won a state championship with Champion this past season and was a member of WKBN’s Diamond Kings as just a freshman.

