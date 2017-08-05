Big Brothers Big Sisters holds garage sale

The program is also looking for volunteers to help at-risk children

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Big Brothers Big Sisters held a garage sale Saturday.

All the items were donated and the proceeds will help out the local branch of the organization.

The program matches at-risk children with an older mentor, who can provide a positive impact in their lives.

Along with money to keep them afloat, Big Brothers and Big Sisters is always looking for volunteers to help.

Kim Carolyne, site based coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said the kids range from ages six to 18.

“We need to find positive mentors and role models for kids. It makes all the difference in the world,” she said.

If you would like to volunteer for the program, you can contact the organization at 330-545-0002 or email them at bbbsmv@yahoo.com.

