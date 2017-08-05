Classic car show and boat parade held at Lake Milton centennial event

Related Coverage Lake Milton celebrates 100 years



LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – People came by boats and cars to attend the Lake Milton Historical Society’s centennial celebration.

Festival goers, both two legged and four, were treated to an afternoon of great weather, history lessons, and music from the Jackson-Milton band.

The celebration also held a classic car show and a boat parade.

With dozens of old vehicles and more than 50 boats on the water — almost everyone arrived in style.

When the dam was built 100 years ago, it was used to get water to the Youngstown Steel Mills.

Now, this 10 billion gallon lake is home to numerous activities every year.