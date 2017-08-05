Classic car show and boat parade held at Lake Milton centennial event

Festival goers were treated to an afternoon of great weather, history lessons and music from the Jackson-Milton band

By Published: Updated:


LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – People came by boats and cars to attend the Lake Milton Historical Society’s centennial celebration.

Festival goers, both two legged and four, were treated to an afternoon of great weather, history lessons, and music from the Jackson-Milton band.

The celebration also held a classic car show and a boat parade.

With dozens of old vehicles and more than 50 boats on the water — almost everyone arrived in style.

When the dam was built 100 years ago, it was used to get water to the Youngstown Steel Mills.

Now, this 10 billion gallon lake is home to numerous activities every year.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s