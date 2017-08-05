Errors cost Scrappers in loss to Spikes

NILES, OH (WKBN)-The Mahoning Valley Scrappers fell behind 3-0 in the first inning on Saturday night to the State College Spikes. The Scrappers would rally back to take a four run lead, however, a three error seventh inning was too much to overcome. Mahoning Valley would fall to the Spikes by a 9-7 final.

State College got to Scrappers starter James Karinchak in the top of the first inning with two outs. Evan Mendoza tripled to right and would come in to score on an RBI double from Josh Lopez. Yariel Gonzalez followed Lopez with a two run homerun for the 3-0 lead.

The Scrappers would chip away with two runs in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Simeon Lucas singled to drive in Clark Scolamiero and Nolan Jones to cut the Scrappers deficit to just a run at 3-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Scrappers would take the lead when they sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs. Lucas again would deliver an RBI single in the inning. Gianpaul Gonzalez drove in two runs and Jones added an RBI single. Another run was added on a passed ball.

The Spikes would not go away and would plate two runs in the top of the sixth inning before taking the lead back in the top of the seventh. In the seventh, the Spikes took advantage of two errors by Felix Tati on pick off throws and a dropped fly ball from Oscar Gonzalez to plate four runs and a 9-7 lead.

On the positive side for Mahoning Valley, Ernie Clement singled in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to 17 straight games. He is now tied for the longest streak of the season in the New York-Penn League.

Karinchak took a no decision in three innings of work. He allowed three earned runs on six hits. Karinchak did not record a walk or a strikeout. Tati (3-3) took the loss in 3.1 innings of relief. Tati allowed six runs, four earned, on nine hits. He walked one and struck out five. Randy Valladares would go the final 2.2 innings in relief. He allowed two hits and walked two.

The Scrappers will try and even up the series with the Spikes on Sunday afternoon at 4:05.

COURTESY: MAHONING VALLEY SCRAPPERS