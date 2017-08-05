Geraldine Ross Obituary

August 5, 2017 Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Geraldine Ross, 76, of North Lima passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017.

She was born May 5, 1941.

No calling hours will be held.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.


