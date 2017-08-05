Geraldine Ross Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Geraldine Ross, 76, of North Lima passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017.
She was born May 5, 1941.
No calling hours will be held.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Geraldine Ross, 76, of North Lima passed away Saturday, August 5, 2017.
She was born May 5, 1941.
No calling hours will be held.
Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use