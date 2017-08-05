Girard crime activity: Second suspect arrested in road rage, shots fired incident

Saturday, July 29

1:40 p.m. – 700 block of Beaver Ave., a woman reported that a man who had been sub-contracted to remove brush and bushes from a property refused to finish the job unless he was paid more money. A worker said when he told the suspect that he signed a contract to complete the work, the suspect threatened him. The worker said the suspect has stated that he “knows people that take care of people that give him problems” and that they “slit their throats.”

Sunday, July 30

8:00 a.m. – 200 block of Churchill Rd., a woman told police that she caught a man in her yard, looking through her vehicle. He ran when she told him that she was calling the police. She said the day before, she paid that man to cut the grass in her yard. She didn’t know his name but said she has seen him around.

8:45 p.m. – 100 block of W. Main St., a man reported that Suboxone, two packs of cigarettes, a lighter, a cell phone charger, and a pair of Air Jordan basketball shoes were taken from his unlocked car, which was parked in the lot across from Amen Corner.

Monday, July 31

10:57 p.m. – Trumbull and Randolph avenues, Paul Whitt, cited for possession of marijuana and headlights required at dusk after a traffic stop.

11:01 p.m. – 400 block of E. Broadway Ave., Charles Helterbran, cited for open burning. Police said they were called to Helterbran’s two previous times for open burning complaints. After the second time in one night, Helterbran told police that he was sitting by the fire when it suddenly rekindled on its own, so he continued to sit next to it. When told he would be charged, he said he would begin driving around the city to report every fire that his neighbors have, according to a police report.

Tuesday, August 1

3:26 p.m. – 100 block of W. Second St., William Chase, arrested on a warrant for domestic violence charges out of Weathersfield Township.

Wednesday, August 2

1:45 p.m. – 100 block of N. Market St., Richard Roth, arrested on a warrant at the police station for felonious assault. Roth is a suspect in a road rage incident in which shots were fired.

9:00 p.m. – 500 block of E. Liberty St., a man living on N. Highland Avenue turned in a wallet that he found in the roadway as he was driving by. The woman who owned the wallet said $20 was missing from it.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

