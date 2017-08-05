Green festival entertains guests, raises funds for fire department

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Food, games and tractor rides — that’s what the 72nd Firemen’s Festival is all about.

It’s one of the longest running festivals in the area. Harvey Radcliffe, Green resident, said he has attended for nearly 30 years.

This year was special — it was the first time in decades that the firemen held the festival at the Fire Department.

There’s plenty of entertainment, like outdoor bingo and fair games.

For locals, the festival is more than just food, games and prizes.

It’s a way to say thank you to the firemen that serve.

“We need them and they’re there for us. So we need to be there for them when they call on us,” said Green resident Amanda Custer.

Radcliffe said the department “does nothing but good things”, and is always there to assist with an ambulance or firetruck.

The money from the event helps pay for those vehicles.