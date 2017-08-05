Journey of Hope makes stop at Fairhaven Saturday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of bike riders are pedaling their way across the county, in support of people with disabilities.

The Journey of Hope Team made a stop in Niles Saturday, at the Fairhaven school.

Fairhaven is an educational academy for kids with developmental disabilities. The ride has been stopping at the school since 2001.

The riders held a meet and greet dance with the students.

Some riders say they have a very personal reason for making the difficult journey.

Rider Greg Sheibley said he was inspired to do the trip because his grandfather was a paraplegic.

“Every single day, I commit the ride to him because he couldn’t do something like this, so I ride my bike in his memory,” he said.

The riders have been on their trip for 54 straight days so far.