Judge: Cleveland not liable for 3 men’s false imprisonment

CLEVELAND (AP) – A federal judge has ruled Cleveland is not liable for the decades three men spent in prison for a 1970s slaying they didn’t commit.

Cleveland.com reports U.S. District Judge Christopher Boyko on Friday dismissed lawsuits filed by 62-year-old Wiley Bridgeman, 59-year-old Kwame Ajamu and 60-year-old Ricky Jackson, saying they couldn’t prove Cleveland police detectives fabricated reports or coerced a 12-year-old boy to lie at their trials.

Bridgeman and Jackson were released from prison in November 2014 after the witness, now an adult, recanted. Ajamu was paroled in 2003.

They were convicted in the fatal shooting of a salesman outside a Cleveland convenience store. Ohio has paid the men millions of dollars for wrongful imprisonment.

Bridgeman and Ajamu’s attorney says he’s disappointed and plans an appeal

