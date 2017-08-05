Lamet shines, Myers homers as Padres top Pirates 5-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Rookie Dinelson Lamet allowed just one hit in 5 2/3 innings, Wil Myers broke out of a slump with a home run and three RBIs and the San Diego Padres quieted the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Saturday night.

Lamet (6-4) struck out five and walked three, giving up just a single to Josh Bell in the fourth to win his third consecutive start. He also picked up his first major league hit, a flare to right field off Gerrit Cole (9-8) in the sixth. Brad Hand worked a perfect ninth for his eighth save.

Myers ended an 0-for-16 slide by doubling home Cory Spangenberg in the third to give San Diego the lead. He then hit a two-run shot to center in the fifth off Cole for his 21st home run of the season. Dusty Coleman went 3 for 4 for the Padres, including his third homer.

Josh Harrison hit a solo home run in the seventh but the Pirates fell to 5 1/2 games behind first-place Chicago in the NL Central.

