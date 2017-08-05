Niles history displayed at event Saturday

The Niles Historical Society Heritage Day was held at the Ward-Thomas Museum

By Published: Updated:
The Niles Historical Society held their event on Saturday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Historical Society Heritage Day was held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ward-Thomas Museum.

Crafters, vendors and artisans had displays and demonstrations set up for the event.

Organizers say it’s important to make sure locals get a chance to appreciate the history that’s right in their back yards.

Dave Rosine of the Niles Historical Society said the house is 155 years old.

“It’s amazing to find out how many people that live in town have never actually been here. And we want to show a little bit of community pride, and show what we have here, and invite everybody out,” he said.

Rosine told WKBN that they decided to hold the event on a Saturday instead of a Sunday this year. The change brought in more vendors, and people that they’ve never had before.

