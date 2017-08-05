Ohio teenager accused of shooting father will remain behind bars

A serious offender classification could expose the teen to a potentially longer sentence if convicted

Ohio court generic

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) – A judge has ruled that a 14-year-old Ohio girl who prosecutors say fatally shot her father will remain in custody because of the severity of the charges.

The Hamilton girl is charged with aggravated murder in Butler County Juvenile Court for the slaying of 71-year-old James Allen Ponder in February. Prosecutors requested a continuance at a hearing Thursday so they can ask a grand jury to determine if the teen should be classified as a serious juvenile offender.

Judge Kathleen Romans ruled in June that the teen’s case should be tried in Juvenile Court. A serious offender classification could expose the teen to a potentially longer sentence if convicted.

Authorities haven’t said why she shot her father.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes.

