Philadelphia officer to be dismissed amid beating allegation

The 21-year-old that was slammed to the ground by the officer was critically injured

By Published:
Generic police

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia police department says it plans to dismiss a suspended officer who was reportedly videotaped slamming a handcuffed man to the ground and bashing his head on the side of a swimming pool.

Twenty-six-year-old Officer James Yeager surrendered to the department’s internal affairs unit on Friday.

A video uploaded to social media July 10 incident shows a group of officers grabbing a handcuffed man and slamming him to the ground, and one smashing his head into the side of a pool. The 21-year-old was critically injured.

The Fraternal Order of Police said Friday that the three-minute video clip didn’t tell the whole story. WPVI reports that union president John McNesby said in a statement that “We look forward to seeing the entire video and we support Officer Yeager.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s