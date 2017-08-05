Pirates acquire IF Rodriguez from Braves, claim RHP Kontos

The Pirates acquire minor league infielder Connor Joe and reliever George Kontos.

George Kontos
San Francisco Giants pitcher George Kontos against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, July 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh acquired the veteran utility infielder Sean Rodriguez from Atlanta on Saturday in exchange for minor league infielder Connor Joe.

The Pirates also claimed reliever George Kontos off waivers from the San Francisco Giants.

Rodriguez played 279 for Pittsburgh in 2015 and 2016, hitting .260 with 22 home runs and 79 RBIs while filling a variety of roles. He signed a two-year free agent deal with the Braves last winter.

Rodriguez was involved in an offseason car accident and spent the first half of this season on the disabled list before making his debut with the Braves on July 17. Rodriguez hit just .162 in 15 games with Atlanta.

Kontos went 0-5 with a 3.83 ERA in 50 games for San Francisco this season. To make room for Rodriguez and Kontos, the Pirates designated reliever Jhan Marinez and outfielder Danny Ortiz for assignment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

