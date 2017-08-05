Poland wins Junior League World Series

Pitcher Kaili Gross pitched a complete game with 10 K's

By Published: Updated:
Poland Junior League Central Champions

KIRKLAND, WA (WKBN)-The Poland 14U softball team are world champions as they knocked off Kirkland, Washington Saturday afternoon to win the 2017 Junior League World Series in Washington 7-1.

Poland struck first when Jackie Grisdale scored Brooke Bobbey on a groundout in the first inning.

They would double their lead later in the inning after a wild pitch scored Camryn Lattanzio to make it 2-0.

That would be plenty for starting pitcher Kaili Gross who pitched a complete game, allowed just a run and had 10 strikeouts.

Poland was supposed to play the Southeast team from Atlee, Virginia but just hours before the game Atlee was disqualified by the Little League International Tournament Committee due to inappropriate social media posts following their game Friday. That put the host Kirkland in the final after losing to Atlee in the semifinals.

The Poland girls went 6-1 overall during the tournament in Washington.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s