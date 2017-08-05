Sherry Lynn Rogers Bise Obituary

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Sherry Lynn Rogers Bise, 56, of Freedom Township, Ohio passed unexpectedly Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Akron City Hospital.

She was born June 18, 1961 in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leon and Gloria (Robinson) Rogers.

On July 13, 1980 she married Wesley L. Bise III and they spent 35 years together until his passing on April 2, 2016.

She was a graduate of LaBrae High School class of 1979 and went on to work at Kent State University as a cook earlier in life.

Sherry later became a full-time Mom and Grandma, spending time as a Girl Scout and 4H Leader and attending many sporting events and vacations with her family.

She also loved playing slot machines, the lottery and watching game shows.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Amber (Donald) Wolff of Garrettsville, Ohio; mother, Gloria Rogers of Leavittsburg, Ohio; sisters, Paula Smrek of Champion, Ohio, Cindy (Walter) Hatfield of Southington, Ohio, Priscilla (Don) Kurtz of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Delta (Brian) Taylor of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Owen, Savannah and Lacy Wolff, as well as many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Lonnie Rogers and father, Leon Rogers.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Dan Tayman will officiate.

Friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Twinsburg, Ohio.

A Celebration of Sherry’s life will take place from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. the same day as the funeral Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at First Assembly of Pentecost, 4363 Braceville Robinson Road, Warren, Ohio 44485.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



