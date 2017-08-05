Storm Team 27: A cool start to the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A much cooler, more comfortable weekend is ahead. Highs today will only climb to the lower 70s with lower humidity. Temperatures on Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s. Rain chances return late on Sunday and showers will become likely into Monday

FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)

High: 73

Tonight: Scattered clouds.

Low: 55

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day.

High: 78

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 73 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 56

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 78 Low: 60

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 79 Low: 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 80 Low: 62