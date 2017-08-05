Storm Team 27: A cool start to the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A much cooler, more comfortable weekend is ahead. Highs today will only climb to the lower 70s with lower humidity. Temperatures on Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s. Rain chances return late on Sunday and showers will become likely into Monday
FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower or sprinkle. (20%)
High: 73
Tonight: Scattered clouds.
Low: 55
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day.
High: 78
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 73 Low: 60
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 58
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 60
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 60
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 62
