Storm Team 27: Chance for an isolated shower

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For tonight temperatures are going to get chilly. Lows back into the mid 50s. Tomorrow our high will reach the upper 70s. There is a chance for an isolated shower throughout the afternoon on Sunday. Most of us will see the showers return for by Monday.

FORECAST

Saturday night: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 55

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 77

Sunday night: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower (30%)

Low: 59

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 75

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 57

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 78 Low: 59

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 61

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 60