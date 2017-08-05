Storm Team 27: Chance for an isolated shower

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For tonight temperatures are going to get chilly. Lows back into the mid 50s. Tomorrow our high will reach the upper 70s. There is a chance for an isolated shower throughout the afternoon on Sunday. Most of us will see the showers return for by Monday.

FORECAST

Saturday night:  Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low:   55

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated chance for a shower late day. (20%)
High:  77

Sunday night: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower (30%)
Low:  59

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High:  75

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  75  Low: 57

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  79  Low:  54

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High:  78  Low:  59

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Isolated chance for a shower.  (20%)
High:  80  Low:  61

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a shower. (30%)
High:  79  Low:  60

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s