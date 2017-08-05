Thomas J. Morgan Obituary

COLUMBIANA, OH – On Saturday, August 5, 2017, Thomas J. Morgan, age 82, passed into God’s care in Heritage Manor in Youngstown.

He was born on April 7, 1935, in Hastings, Pennsylvania a son of the late Andrew and Mary Margaret (Krisik) Morgan.

Tom is survived by his children, Rhonda (Mike) Kukich of South Carolina, Cindy (Jerry) Queen of North Carolina, Thomas J. Jr (Jackie) Morgan of Florida, Carole (John) Vlaiku of Columbiana, Ohio; brothers, Daniel Morgan of Pennsylvania, Kenneth (June) Morgan of Hubbard, Ohio; grandchildren, Todd, Troy Duwe, Tiffany Delaney, Brooke Willis, Christine Schropher, Scott Vlaiku, Bethany McCain, Brianna Forney, Ryan Morgan and 15 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents Tom was preceded in death by his wives, Lorretta F. (Peckham) Morgan in 1974 and Judith A. (Hartman) Morgan in 2009, as well as ten siblings.

Tom honorably served his county in the United State Navy from 1952 – 1956 during the Korean War and was the owner of the former Morgan’s Drive Thru in Minerva, Ohio until his retirement.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.



Order Flowers Here