Woman saves piglet from traffic, raises cash for its surgery

Veterinarians say the animal needs surgery on a hernia it likely developed in the fall from the truck

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this Friday, July 7, 2017 photo provided by Francesca McAndrews, McAndrews, left, takes a selfie with a piglet, who McAndrews named Enzo, and the animal's caretaker Lorrie Dunn in Lancaster, Pa. (Francesca McAndrews via AP)
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania woman who rescued a piglet that was darting in and out of rush-hour traffic is getting help from businesses to fund a surgery it needs to survive.

Francesca McAndrews tells LNP she was driving to work when she saw the tiny swine dodging cars in Lancaster last month. She slammed on her brakes and caught the little pig. She says she’s had some practice catching pigs at fair.

She thinks the piglet fell off of a livestock truck. Veterinarians say the animal needs surgery on a hernia it likely developed in the fall from the truck.

If the hernia gets much bigger, it could rupture.

Two businesses around the Lancaster area are holding fundraisers to help pay for the pig’s medical bills. One event is called Swine and Wine.

