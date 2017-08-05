Yankees defense saves Chapman in 2-1 win over Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) – Brett Gardner and Ronald Torreyes made sensational defensive plays in the ninth inning to save Aroldis Chapman from another late-inning meltdown in Progressive Field, and the New York Yankees hung on to beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1 on Saturday night and stop a four-game losing streak.

Chapman (4-2), making his first appearance in Cleveland since Game 7 of last year’s World Series for the Chicago Cubs, allowed a leadoff single in the ninth before Jose Ramirez hit a fly to deep left that Gardner grabbed with a jump on the warning track. Edwin Encarnacion then hit a blooper toward right that Torreyes ran down with a dive.

Chapman went to a full count on Carlos Santana before striking him out with his 21st pitch of the inning for his 14th save.

