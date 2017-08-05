YSU student starts petition to remove convicted rapist from football team

The petition has 2,300 signatures as of Saturday night

Malik Richmond, who is #96, walked onto the Youngstown State football team in January


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown State University student has started a petition to remove a student convicted of rape from the YSU football team.

The online petition was created against Ma’lik Richmond, who was convicted of raping a 16-year old unconscious girl in Steubenville in 2012.

Student Katelyn Davis started the petition this morning and now has over 2,300 signatures.

According to Change.org, the petition will be sent to YSU President Jim Tressel and head football coach Bo Pellini.

Ma’lik Richmond joined the football team back in January.

