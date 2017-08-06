Canfield crime activity: Police report finding meth in car with children

Thursday, July 20

6:04 a.m. – 300 block of Overbrook Dr., William Carroll, 29, arrested and charged with for driving under suspension, failure to control and leaving the scene of an accident. According to a police report, Carroll told police that he was driving home from work around 1 a.m. when he received a text message. As he was reading the text, his Ford Escape hit the back of a parked minivan in front of a house on Overbrook Drive, causing minor damage, the report states. Police said Carroll then left without reporting the damage. A neighbor woke up the owner of the minivan around 5 a.m. after seeing the damage. Police said they were able to track Carroll down after finding the Ford Escape parked in front of a house on Verdant Street with front-end damage, matching the minivan.

Friday, July 21

100 block of White Oak Ct., report of a shattered window. Police were unable to identify any suspects who may have caused the damage.

Monday, July 24

Herbert Road, Jerry Ayala, 35, of Youngstown, charged with driving under suspension and tinted windows.

6:07 p.m. – 100 block of W. Main St., Nathaniel Goodwin, 23, of Niles, arrested and charged with drug abuse, driving under suspension and two brake lights required. An officer initiated a traffic stop after observing Goodwin’s car without a working brake light. Goodwin, who according to a police report has no insurance or a valid license, was in the car with three others. The officer said they all appeared to be nervous, but they blamed it on knowing that Goodwin was driving without a valid license, the report states. The officer found a clear plastic baggie with 4.3 grams of marijuana, two plastic baggies with marijuana residue and two small marijuana roaches inside the car, according to the report.

Wednesday, July 26

1:36 p.m. – 100 block of Herbert Road near Laurel Hills Lane, Jeffrey Westcott, 50, of Struthers, arrested and charged with drug abuse, speeding and driving under suspension. Mandy Hale, 36, of Struthers, charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a police report, Westcott was speeding in Hale’s car when they were pulled over. Both said they were on their way to sign up her children — who were in the backseat — for daycare. Police said marijuana seed and “shake” were found in the car. Two bags with 3.8 grams of methamphetamine were found in a pill bottle in Hale’s purse, along with 2.2 grams of marijuana and rolling papers, according to a police report.

Thursday, July 27

W. Main St., Gofurjon Bobojonov, 30, of Zanesville, arrested and charged with having no operator’s license and speeding. Police said Bobojonov was driving 52 mph in a 35 mph zone.

2:03 p.m. – 100 block of W. Main St. near Wadsworth St., Theresa Joseph, 66, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI refusal, driving over marked lanes, expired license and drug abuse. An officer saw a car swerving in and out of lanes, over the center line multiple times, according to a police report. Police said the driver, Joseph, told an officer that she was driving erratically because she was trying to stabilize a container of poison that almost spilled in her car. The officer reported smelling alcohol and said Joseph’s eyes appeared glassy and bloodshot. The officer also said Joseph seemed to be having trouble comprehending the situation. A bag of marijuana roaches was found in the car, according to the report.

Friday, July 28

Fairground Blvd., Camille McMillan, 25, of Youngstown, charged with no operator’s license and a marked lanes violation.

Sunday, July 30

Boardman-Canfield Road, Vincent Boerio, 22, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with for OVI, breath test — second offense and cited for driving over marked lanes.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department.

