Clement extends hit streak, Scrappers top Spikes

Ernie Clement had 2 hits Sunday to extend his hitting streak to 18-games, the longest in the New York-Penn League this season.

NILES, OH (WKBN)-The Mahoning Valley Scrappers Ernie Clement beat out an infield single in the 2nd inning to extend his hit streak to 18-games, the longest in the New York-Penn League this season, as the Scrappers topped the Spikes 6-3.

Clement’s streak dates back to July 13th and has hit .360 with 14 runs and 7 multi-hit games during that span.

The Scrappers jumped on the Spikes in the first when Simeon Lucas hit a double down the right field line which brought home Nolan Jones to put Mahoning Valley up 1-0.

In the 2nd, the Scrappers added on to their lead as Jones would hit a double to left which scored Clement and Hosea Nelson. Jones would finish the day 1-2 with 2 RBIs and 2 walks.

As the offense rolled, starting pitcher Gregori Vasquez rolled with them. He went 6 innings, allowed just 2 hits while striking out 3.

The Scrappers go for the series win Monday as they host State College at 7:05 PM.

